Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

