BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 2,381 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.42. 8,312,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.