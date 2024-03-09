Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.23% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,689 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

