McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 63 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $321,749,192. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.28. 4,851,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

