Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Target by 6,699.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

