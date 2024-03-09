First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.84. 8,088,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

