Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $12.06 on Friday, hitting $571.29. 724,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,515. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.60. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

