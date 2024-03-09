Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after buying an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,010,000 after buying an additional 1,299,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

