Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 537,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,031. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.