FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $58.39.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

