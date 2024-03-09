Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,323.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.61. 1,600,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

