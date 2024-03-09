Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 589,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,235. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.