Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,270.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.91. 1,541,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $110.02.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

