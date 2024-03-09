Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $81.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.38 or 0.05711929 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00063115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00021881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.17021262 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $75,219,306.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

