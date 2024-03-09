Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 447,210 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,210 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE:CION traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 314,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

