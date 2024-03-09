Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $51.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $875.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,226,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,825,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

