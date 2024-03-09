Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 999.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,539 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 435,747 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,634,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 255,158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,709. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

