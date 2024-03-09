Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 545,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

