iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 740.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.16. 300,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.