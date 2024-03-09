GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Trading 1.2% Higher

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.