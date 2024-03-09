iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,800.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $206.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,447,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,813,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

