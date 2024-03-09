Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

