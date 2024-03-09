Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 166,403 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 983.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,403 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 319.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 134,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,102. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

