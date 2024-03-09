Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,338 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1,287.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. The stock had a trading volume of 230,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $100.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.