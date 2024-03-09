Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 3,970 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,133,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.