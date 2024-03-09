Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.03 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 1,105,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hess by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after buying an additional 882,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $144.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,552. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

