BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $462.55. 2,469,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,018. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $467.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

