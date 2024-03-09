Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:APO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.75. 1,757,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,234. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

