200 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Align Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 26.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.49. The company had a trading volume of 411,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.64 and a 200 day moving average of $274.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

