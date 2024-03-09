Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

