Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1,987.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $360.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

