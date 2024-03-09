iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2,356.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,617 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $31,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. 38,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

