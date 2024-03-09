Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 302,776 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2,810.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,776 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 823,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

