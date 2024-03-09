Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $37,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,444,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,539. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

