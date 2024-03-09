Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $81,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.39. 755,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,033. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

