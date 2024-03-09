Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.84. 907,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,043. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

