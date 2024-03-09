Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $76,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.68. 4,776,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

