United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,040. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

