Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,949 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. 1,364,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,387. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

