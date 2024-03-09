Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $182.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.