Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 713,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 931,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$122.31 million, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

