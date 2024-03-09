Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Hits $9.00 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $6,327.67 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,239.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.93 or 0.00631569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00130501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00054957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00064053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.26 or 0.00214359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00161105 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,028,595 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

