SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.76 and last traded at $50.47. Approximately 11,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 33,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $537.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,216,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,188,000 after purchasing an additional 244,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

