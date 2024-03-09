TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading Down 3.3%

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $25.60. 1,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

TMX Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

