Velas 1-Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $59.05 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00063115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00021881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,565,862,417 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

