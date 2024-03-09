Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading 13.3% Higher

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. 51,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Quest Solution Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Quest Solution Company Profile

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

