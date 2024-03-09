Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.93 and last traded at $79.70. 6,460,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,390,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,158,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,588,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,706,000 after acquiring an additional 471,507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,192,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,912,000 after acquiring an additional 695,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,137,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,440,000 after acquiring an additional 456,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,893,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,526,000 after acquiring an additional 483,705 shares in the last quarter.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

