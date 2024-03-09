Sorted Group (LON:LSAI) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Sorted Group Holdings Plc (LON:LSAI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 767,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,494,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Sorted Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9,116.00, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 22.77 and a current ratio of 21.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15.
Sorted Group Company Profile
Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.
