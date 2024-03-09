BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 7.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65. 11,720,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,713,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

