Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Down 2.1%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 132,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 84,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Pintec Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pintec Technology by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pintec Technology during the first quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pintec Technology by 39,960.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

